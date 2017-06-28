BRIEF-Yongsheng Advanced Materials says Yongsheng Dyeing entered into second Shanghai International trust agreement
* Yongsheng Dyeing entered into second Shanghai International trust agreement with Shanghai International
June 28Shanghai No1 Pharmacy Co Ltd :
* Says Bailian Group acquired 52,185,126 A shares of the company, equivalent a 23.4 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GUXJ8x
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Yongsheng Dyeing entered into second Shanghai International trust agreement with Shanghai International
* Fy loss attributable to shareholders of company HK$7.9 million versus profit of HK$23.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: