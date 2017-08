April 6 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV:

* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing

* Baillie Gifford & Co had previously reported 5.59 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st December 2016