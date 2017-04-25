FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baiyin Nonferrous' unit to invest in South Africa's Sibanye Gold for up to $200 mln
April 25, 2017 / 1:46 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Baiyin Nonferrous' unit to invest in South Africa's Sibanye Gold for up to $200 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Baiyin Nonferrous Group Co Ltd

* Says its unit Gold One Group Limited plans to invest up to $200 million to South Africa's Sibanye Gold Limited

* Says Gold One Group Limited will hold 19.46 percent stake in Sibanye Gold Limited after transaction

* Says its joint stock company Sibanye Gold Limited plans to acquire U.S. firm Stillwater Mining Company for $2.81 billion

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pufr94; bit.ly/2pcgV4M

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

