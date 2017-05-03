Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
May 3 Bajaj Auto Ltd
* Says April total sales of 329,800 vehicles versus 330,109 vehicles last year
* Says April motorcycles sales of 293,932 vehicles versus 291,898 vehicles last year
* Says April commercial vehicles sales of 35,868 vehicles versus 38,211 vehicles last year
* Says April exports 151913 vehicles , up 46 percent Source text: bit.ly/2qwBHwc Further company coverage:
* Subaru Corp's group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 expected to total around 410 billion yen, while sales are seen rising 3% - Nikkei
* Geely can help Saxo Bank to grow in Asia -shareholder (Adds detail, quotes, background)