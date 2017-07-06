Volkswagen recalls 766,000 VW cars worldwide for brake system update
BERLIN, July 6 Volkswagen is recalling 766,000 vehicles of its core passenger car brand worldwide for a software update to their braking control systems, a spokesman said.
July 6 Bajaj Auto Ltd
* Says price reduced by up to INR 8,600 in sub 350cc KTM motorcycles Source text: [KTM Passes GST Benefits to Customers Prices reduced by utpo Rs 8,600 in sub 350cc range] Further company coverage:
July 6 The number of planned layoffs at U.S. firms fell in June to its lowest level of the year as employers opted to hold onto existing jobs in a tight labor market where skilled laborers are harder to find, a report released on Thursday showed.