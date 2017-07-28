FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baker Hughes expects activity growth to decelerate in North America onshore
July 28, 2017 / 1:28 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Baker Hughes expects activity growth to decelerate in North America onshore

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A GE Co

* Baker Hughes A GE Co says in North America onshore, expect activity growth to decelerate as co progresses through second half of the year‍​

* Baker Hughes A GE Co says for the international onshore markets, co expects activity to remain stable, with a few possible areas of modest growth

* Baker Hughes A GE Co says in the global offshore markets, co expect activity to remain muted for the rest of the year - SEC filing

* Baker Hughes A GE Co says North American market outlook remains uncertain​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vPEfYN) Further company coverage:

