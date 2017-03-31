FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2017 / 4:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Baker Hughes, GE amend transaction agreement to increase board size of Bear Newco to 11 directors - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc :

* Company, GE and certain subsidiaries of company amended certain provisions of transaction agreement as of March 27, 2017 - SEC filing

* Transaction agreement with GE amended to provide for increase size of board of Bear Newco Inc from nine to eleven directors

* Transaction agreement with GE amended to also increase number of co's designees to board of directors of New Baker Hughes from 4 to 5

* Transaction agreement with GE amended to increase number of GE's designees to board of directors of New Baker Hughes from 5 to 6 Source text : (bit.ly/2opMZ4f) Further company coverage:

