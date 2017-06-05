BRIEF-Baker Hughes, GE announce executive team for Baker Hughes, a GE company

June 5 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc:

* Baker Hughes and GE announce executive leadership team for Baker Hughes, a GE company

* Lorenzo Simonelli to be CEO of Baker Hughes upon closing of proposed transaction to combine GE's oil & gas business with Baker Hughes

* Company will have operations in more than 120 countries, about 70,000 employees and hold dual headquarters in Houston, Texas and London, UK​

* Brian Worrell to be CFO of Baker Hughes upon closing of proposed transaction to combine GE's oil & gas business with Baker Hughes