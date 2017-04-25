FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baker Hughes Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30
April 25, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Baker Hughes Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc

* Baker Hughes announces first quarter results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue fell 15 percent to $2.3 billion

* Baker Hughes Inc - "looking forward to rest of year, we believe that North America onshore market will continue to grow"

* Q1 revenue view $2.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Baker Hughes Inc - for international onshore markets, activity has bottomed and we expect it will remain stable, with few pockets of modest growth for FY

* Baker Hughes Inc - "we expect there to be headwinds offshore throughout rest of 2017"

* Baker Hughes Inc - qtrly revenue for upstream chemicals business, grew in line with production volumes

* Baker Hughes Inc - qtrly international revenues declined as a result of year-end sales not repeating, seasonal activity reductions, and price deterioration

* Baker Hughes Inc - while onshore rig count increase in North America has been more robust than expected, industry still working to absorb excess service capacity

* Baker Hughes Inc says for most drilling-related product lines in North America, co believes it is on the cusp of a broader pricing recovery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

