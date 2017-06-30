BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group
June 30 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker Hughes stockholders approve combination with GE Oil & Gas
* Baker Hughes Inc - transaction expected to close on July 3, 2017
Baker Hughes Inc says that more than 99 pct of votes cast at special meeting co stockowners were voted to approve the deal with GE Oil & Gas
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.