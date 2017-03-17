BRIEF-Bakkafrost expects 2017 harvest volumes to be reduced by 2,000 tonnes

March 17 (Reuters) - P/F Bakkafrost:

* As a precautionary action, Bakkafrost has decided to harvest the remaining fish at A-73 Hvannasund Norður.

* The accelerated harvest is expected to be finished by the end of April 2017.

* Farming site A-73 Hvannasund Norður presently holdsapproximately 1.0 million fish with an average weight of 3.2 kg whole fish equivalent.

* Consequently, the expected harvest volumes for 2017 will be reduced by around 2,000 tonnes gutted weight.

* The ISA suspicion has not been confirmed, but the farming site A-73 Hvannasund Norður is still under increased surveillance.