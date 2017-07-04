July 4 P/F Bakkafrost

* Total harvest volumes in Q2 2017 are 18,400 tonnes

* Farming north harvest was 13,600 tonnes

* Farming west harvest was 4,800 tonnes

* Feed sales in q2 2017 are 17,000 thousand tonnes. Havsbrun sourced 162,500 thousand tonnes of raw materials in q2 2017

* Full q2 2017 report will be released on 22 august 2017 at 06:00 cet