UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Balchem Corp
* Balchem Corporation reports fourth quarter net earnings of $15.9 million with record fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $37.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 sales $140.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $141.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes