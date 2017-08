March 7 (Reuters) - Fastighets AB Balder:

* Issued 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in european bond market

* 500 million euros were issued with a maturity of 5 years at a fixed interest rate of 1.24%

* 500 million euros were issued with a maturity of 8 years with a fixed interest rate of 2.00% Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)