3 months ago
BRIEF-Baldwin & Lyons posts Q1 earnings per share $0.45
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Baldwin & Lyons posts Q1 earnings per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Baldwin & Lyons Inc

* Baldwin & Lyons announces results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc - net premiums earned during Q1 of 2017 totaled $74.0 million, 10.6 pct higher than Q1 of 2016

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc qtrly net investment income of $3.7 million, reflected an increase of 7.3 pct compared to Q1 of 2016

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc - book value per share on March 31, 2017 was $27.34, an increase of $0.53 per share during Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

