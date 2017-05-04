FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Balfour Beatty JV wins $625 mln U.S. contract
May 4, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty JV wins $625 mln U.S. contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc

* Balfour Beatty awarded Southern Gateway contract

* Been awarded a $625 million contract to reconstruct and improve 'Southern Gateway', an 11 mile stretch of road in Dallas, Texas

* Has been awarded in joint venture to Pegasus Link Constructors LLC, a joint venture between Balfour Beatty (45 percent) and Fluor Corporation (55 percent)

* Construction is scheduled to start in late 2017 with completion scheduled for 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

