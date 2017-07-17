BRIEF-Balfour Beatty says its JV to be awarded two HS2 contracts

July 17 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc:

2 contracts awarded to Balfour Beatty's 50:50 JV with Vinci; Balfour Beatty Vinci to deliver LOT N1, valued at c. £1.32 billion; LOT N2, valued at c. £1.15 billion