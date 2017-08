Feb 16 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc:

* Balfour Beatty U.S. selected for $100 mln update and expansion of Cleburne independent school district's comprehensive high school

* Project start is May 2017, and it is expected to complete by summer 2019