BRIEF-Ball Corp plans to stop production at beverage packaging facilities in Recklinghausen, Germany

March 2 (Reuters) - Ball Corp

* Ball intends to cease production at its beverage packaging facilities in Recklinghausen, Germany

* Ball Corp - intends to cease production at Recklinghausen, Germany, facilities at end of July , only after due negotiation and agreement with works council

* Ball Corp - customers currently supported by Recklinghausen beverage container and end plants will be supplied by other ball facilities in Europe

* Ball corp- beverage can and end facilities employ approximately 360 people