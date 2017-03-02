FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ball Corp plans to stop production at beverage packaging facilities in Recklinghausen, Germany
March 2, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ball Corp plans to stop production at beverage packaging facilities in Recklinghausen, Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Ball Corp

* Ball intends to cease production at its beverage packaging facilities in Recklinghausen, Germany

* Ball Corp - intends to cease production at Recklinghausen, Germany, facilities at end of July , only after due negotiation and agreement with works council

* Ball Corp - customers currently supported by Recklinghausen beverage container and end plants will be supplied by other ball facilities in Europe

* Ball corp- beverage can and end facilities employ approximately 360 people Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

