May 4, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ball Corp Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Ball Corp

* Ball corp - company reaffirms 2017 and long-term financial goals

* Ball corp- aerospace contracted backlog of $1.4 billion at end of q1

* Ball corp - board announced 2-for-1 stock split and 54 percent quarterly dividend increase effective may 16 and june 15, respectively

* On pace to deliver on its free cash flow, eva dollar growth, diluted earnings per share growth and cost savings targets for 2017

* Ball corp - in excess of 20 million post-split shares available for repurchase under existing authorization

* Ball reports improved first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 revenue $949 million

* Q1 revenue view $2.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ball corp - on track to recognize at least $150 million of targeted $300 million plus synergies largely in second half of 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.21, revenue view $10.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

