BRIEF-Ballard qtrly loss per share $0.01

March 1 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc:

* Ballard reports Q4 and full year 2016 results & 2017 outlook

* Qtrly total revenue was $30.7 million, a 54% improvement

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Ballard Power Systems Inc says China is expected to account for an increased proportion of total revenue in 2017

* Has committed orders of $87 million expected for delivery in 2017

* Ballard Power Systems - anticipates growth in power products in 2017, supported by increased activity in heavy duty motive and growth in portable power

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $26.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S