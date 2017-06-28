BRIEF-AVIC Capital issues 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1.6 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1.6 billion yuan with a term of 120 days and interest rate of 4.8 percent
June 28 BALOISE HOLDING AG
* ACQUISITION OF DIGITAL HOME-MOVING SERVICES PLATFORM MOVU
* THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of property for 1.8 billion yen