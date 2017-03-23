March 23 Baloise Holding Ltd

* Says 2016 consolidated net profit 533.9 million Sfr

* Says proposed dividend increase to CHF 5.20 per share

* Says at the start of 2017, Baloise embarked on its simply safe strategic journey, which defines three targets to be achieved by 2021

* Baloise says these include cash of CHF 2 billion to be returned to holding company to invest in future growth and maintain shareholder policy, an additional one million customers are to be signed up

* Baloise says 2016 net combined ratio improves by 1.1 percentage points to 92.2 percent

* Baloise says 2016 buy-back of up to three million treasury shares to begin in the first half of 2017

* Baloise says 2016 profit to shareholders for the period rises by 4.4 percent to CHF 534.8 million