BRIEF-Italia Independent Group FY net result turns to loss of EUR 12.3 mln
* FY turnover 27.7 million euros ($29.94 million) versus 39.6 million euros year ago
March 23 Baltika AS:
* Supervisory board decided in Annual General Meeting (AGM) to issue convertible bonds with bondholder option in total of 4 million euros to 4.5 million euros
* Says subscription price of convertible bond will be 0.32 euros
* Says two-year convertible bonds will carry an annual interest rate of 6 percent and will be issued with public offer
March 24 Kwong Lung Enterprise Co Ltd : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.6 per share for 2016