BRIEF-Balwin Properties sees FY HEPS up between 3.8-7.6 pct

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Balwin Properties Limited:

* Revenue for period ending Feb 28 is expected to be higher than that of same period in prior financial year

* Balwin properties - profit for year is expected to end higher than that for corresponding reporting period, driven by an increase in total number of apartments sold

* Sees fy headline earnings between 136-141 centper share versus 131 centper share year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)