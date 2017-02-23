FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Balwin Properties sees FY HEPS up between 3.8-7.6 pct
February 23, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Balwin Properties sees FY HEPS up between 3.8-7.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Balwin Properties Limited:

* Revenue for period ending Feb 28 is expected to be higher than that of same period in prior financial year

* Balwin properties - profit for year is expected to end higher than that for corresponding reporting period, driven by an increase in total number of apartments sold

* Sees fy headline earnings between 136-141 centper share versus 131 centper share year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

