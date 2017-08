May 30 (Reuters) - BAMBUSER AB:

* BAMBUSER ENTERS A TWO-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH SCHIBSTED

* HAS TODAY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH SCHIBSTED MEDIA GROUP ("SCHIBSTED") REGARDING COMPANY'S IRIS PLATFORM FOR MOBILE LIVE VIDEO

* AGREEMENT WILL LAST FOR A MINIMUM OF TWO YEARS AND IRIS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE FOR SCHIBSTED'S PUBLISHING COMPANIES

* BAMBUSER ESTIMATES VALUE OF AGREEMENT, FULLY UTILIZED, AT APPROXIMATELY SEK 2,5-3 MILLION ANNUALLY