6 months ago
BRIEF-Banc of California Inc says subsidiary entered into asset purchase agreement with Caliber Home Loans
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Banc of California Inc says subsidiary entered into asset purchase agreement with Caliber Home Loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Banc Of California Inc

* Banc of California Inc- on february 28, subsidiary entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Caliber Home Loans, Inc - sec filing

* Banc of California- pursuant to agreement,subject to terms,conditions contained,bank will receive $25 million cash premium payment

* Banc of California - enters agreement for sale of mortgage servicing rights (MSRS) on about $3.8 billion in unpaid balances of conventional agency mortgages to Caliber

* Banc of California Inc - Caliber will purchase MSRS for $36 million, resulting in a net loss of $3.5 million as a result of MSR sale Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lbFYpL) Further company coverage:

