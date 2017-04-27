FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Banc of California names Doug Bowers as CEO
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Banc of California names Doug Bowers as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Banc Of California Inc:

* Banc of California names Doug Bowers president and chief executive officer

* Hugh Boyle will return to his role as chief risk officer

* Banc Of California Inc - Francisco turner will remain in his role as interim chief financial officer

* Francisco Turner will remain in his role as interim CFO, chief strategy officer and principal financial officer.

* Banc Of California Inc - board of directors has appointed Doug Bowers as president, CEO, effective may 8, 2017, and a director of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

