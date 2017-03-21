BRIEF-Banca Carige still waiting for ECB feedback on its plan

March 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Carige says:

* it has not yet received any feedback from European Central Bank (ECB) supervisors on its new business plan

* it received final assessment of the ECB's on-site loan inspection on March 6

* ECB's final assessment did not request any further loan writedowns, but noted deficiencies in the bank's lending practices

* it must provide answers to the ECB by April 5 indicating measures undertaken to solve flaws in its lending practices

* lender still seeking to set up a consortium to guarantee share sale

* it may need third parties to invest in bank's bad loan vehicle in order to be able to deconsolidate bad debts

* Italian market watchdog Consob has asked the bank to give an update on the implementation of the industrial plan in its quarterly financial statements, starting from March 31.