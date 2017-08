May 9 (Reuters) - BANCA GENERALI SPA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 56.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TOTAL NET INFLOWS IN APRIL AT EUR 692 MILLION

* Q1 NET BANKING INCOME EUR 134.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 94.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO €56.2 MILLION, ALSO ACCOUNTING FOR THE €2.5 MILLION WRITE-DOWN OF THE ALITALIA 2020 CORPORATE BOND (93% WRITE-OFF OF THE POSITION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)