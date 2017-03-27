BRIEF-Banca Ifis buys two NPL portfolios of about 573 mln euros

March 27 (Reuters) - Banca Ifis SpA:

* Acquires 2 portfolios of retail and corporate NPLs for a total nominal value of about 573 million euros ($624.40 million)

* The first deal, closed with an investment bank, is related to a portfolio which consists of about 3,500 positions for a nominal value of 413 million euros

* The first portfolio is made up of 62 pct of corporate loans and the rest of retail loans

* The second deal calls for the purchase from an international banking group of a portfolio of primarily unsecured consumer loans of over 13,000 positions for about 160 million euros (nominal value) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)