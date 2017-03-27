FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Banca Ifis buys two NPL portfolios of about 573 mln euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Banca Ifis buys two NPL portfolios of about 573 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Banca Ifis SpA:

* Acquires 2 portfolios of retail and corporate NPLs for a total nominal value of about 573 million euros ($624.40 million)

* The first deal, closed with an investment bank, is related to a portfolio which consists of about 3,500 positions for a nominal value of 413 million euros

* The first portfolio is made up of 62 pct of corporate loans and the rest of retail loans

* The second deal calls for the purchase from an international banking group of a portfolio of primarily unsecured consumer loans of over 13,000 positions for about 160 million euros (nominal value) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.