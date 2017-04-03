FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banca Ifis buys two NPL portfolios for EUR 414 mln
April 3, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Banca Ifis buys two NPL portfolios for EUR 414 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Banca Ifis SpA:

* Further transactions in NPL sector for a total nominal value of about 414 million euros ($440.95 million)

* Completes the acquisition of two portfolios of consumer credits and unsecured bank credits for a total nominal value of about 414 million euros

* The first portfolio has a nominal value of about 302 million euros, corresponding to 14,071 positions; 77 pct of the portfolio is composed of retail loans and the remainder of corporate loans

* The second portfolio has a nominal value of about 112 million euros and a total of 12,670 positions, mostly retail, mainly consisting of credit cards and consumer loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

