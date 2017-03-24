Indonesia Feb loan growth at 8.6 pct y/y - financial regulator
JAKARTA, April 12 Loans distributed by Indonesian banks grew by 8.6 percent in February, posting the biggest growth since June, the financial regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.
March 24 Banca Intermobiliare Di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA:
* FY net loss 93.4 million euros ($100.95 million) versus loss 19.9 million euros a year ago
* FY net operating income 91.2 million euros versus 126.6 million euros a year ago
* Confirms plan to exit Veneto Banca Group perimeter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT