Feb 21 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum CEO Massimo Doris tells Reuters:

* 0.3 euro dividend confirmed for coming years

* 0.40 euro dividend for 2016 includes 0.10 euros from Banca Esperia sale

* net total inflows well above 4 billion euros in 2017

* bank writes down by 42 percent of its 40 million euro investment in Italian bank bailout fund Atlante Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)