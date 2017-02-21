FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum FY net profit down 10 pct at EUR 393.5 mln, total FY dividend EUR 0.40/shr
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum FY net profit down 10 pct at EUR 393.5 mln, total FY dividend EUR 0.40/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum SpA:

* Dividend balance proposed: 24 eurocents per share (total for the year including the interim dividend already paid: 40 eurocents per share)

* FY net income was at 393.5 million euros ($414.55 million), down 10 percent with respect to the results in 2015

* Assets under administration at end Dec. totalled 77,854 million euros, an increase of 10 percent with respect to Dec. 31, 2015

* At end Dec. common equity tier 1 ratio (CET1): 20.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9492 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

