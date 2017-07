July 27 (Reuters) - BANCA MEDIOLANUM:

* H1 GROUP NET INCOME WAS AT 196.4 MILLION EURO, +15% WITH RESPECT TO FIRST HALF OF LAST YEAR

* ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION AT JUNE 30 OF 72.2 BILLION EURO

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO (CET1) AT JUNE 30: 21.9%