May 9 (Reuters) - BANCA MEDIOLANUM SPA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 84.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 73.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION AT END MARCH INCREASED TO 81,012 MILLION EURO, AN INCREASE OF 14% WITH RESPECT TO MARCH 31, 2016

* CET1 RATIO AT END MARCH OF 20.1 PERCENT