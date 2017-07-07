BRIEF-Panmure Gordon & Co enters into settlement agreement with Patric Johnson
* Says co has entered into a settlement agreement with ceo, Patric Johnson for terms of his departure from co
July 7 BANCA MEDIOLANUM:
* TOTAL NET INFLOWS IN JUNE AT EUR 308 MILLION Source text: reut.rs/2sUbsQp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, July 7 Sri Lankan stocks on Friday ended at their highest in a week, underpinned by manufacturing and diversified shares while offshore investors continued to be net buyers.