FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Banca Sistema board approves issuance of Tier II subordinated bond of EUR 14 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Banca Sistema board approves issuance of Tier II subordinated bond of EUR 14 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Banca Sistema SpA:

* Board approves issuance of Tier II subordinated bond of 14 million euros ($15.19 million), reserved for institutional investors in private placement

* The bond has a 10-year maturity, with a six-monthly EURIBOR 6M + 450bps coupon and early redemption option in case of a regulatory event

* The settlement will be carried out on March 30

* The issue to be subscribed by Fondazione Pisa, which holds a 7.40 pct share in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.