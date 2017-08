May 25 (Reuters) - Bancfirst Corp :

* Bancfirst announces managment succession plan

* ‍David E. Rainbolt will assume role of executive chairman of both Bancfirst Corporation and its primary subsidiary, Bancfirst​

* Darryl Schmidt will assume role of Bancfirst CEO

* Succeeding Rainbolt as CEO of Bancfirst Corporation will be David Harlow

* Gene Rainbolt became Chairman Emeritus of Bancfirst Corporation in Q1 of this year