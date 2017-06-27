BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies, units enter into second amendment
* Allegheny Technologies - on June 21, 2017, co, units entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security agreement - SEC filing
June 27 BancFirst Corp
* Bancfirst names two new board members
* Bancfirst corp - robin smith and joe ford have been elected to board of both bank and its parent company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering of 8.00 percent series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred shares