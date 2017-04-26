FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Banco BPI posts Q1 loss on Angolan deconsolidation
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2017 / 7:00 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Banco BPI posts Q1 loss on Angolan deconsolidation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26(Reuters) - Banco BPI SA, the Portuguese unit of Spain's Caixabank:

* Said late on Wednesday it had a first-quarter net loss of 123 million euros ($134 million) after a year-ago profit of 46 million.

* The loss reflects a negative impact of 212 million euros from the sale of a 2 percent stake in its unit BFA and consequent deconsolidation of BFA, which BPI no longer controls.

* Excluding the deconsolidation impact, net profit rose to 90 million euros.

* Fully-implemented core Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 10.8 percent at the end of March, complies with minimum requirements for 2017.

* Net interest income from domestic operations up 7 percent

* The ratio of loans in arrears for more than 90 days in the domestic operations accounts fell to 2.9 percent in March 2017 from 3.6 percent a year earlier.

* The credit at risk ratio decreased to 3.8 percent from 4.6 percent.

Source text: here

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.