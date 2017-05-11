BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger

May 11 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banco BPM says:

* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM

* will only pay 14.57 million euros to investors who have opted out from merger

* partial reimbursement will have to be approved by the European Central Bank

* offers to buy back bonds issued by BPM, Banca di Legnano, Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria for up to 200 million euro Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)