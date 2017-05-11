FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2017 / 7:06 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banco BPM says:

* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM

* will only pay 14.57 million euros to investors who have opted out from merger

* partial reimbursement will have to be approved by the European Central Bank

* offers to buy back bonds issued by BPM, Banca di Legnano, Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria for up to 200 million euro Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

