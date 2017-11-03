BRIEF-Banco Bpm to sell 65 pct stake in Avipop and Popolare Vita to Cattolica for Euro 853.4 mln

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Banco Bpm
* Banco Bpm-reached agreement for sale of a 65% stake in Avipop Assicurazioni and popolare vita to Cattolica Assicurazioni, for euro 853.4 million
* Banco Bpm says cattolica will have management control of insurance companies. Banco bpm will keep holding veto powers on significant strategic matters
* Banco Bpm says Cattolica will finance this transaction with internal resources and by accessing debt capital markets.
* Banco Bpm says transaction will be accretive on Cattolica’s earnings, while designed financing structure will preserve its solid capital ratios
* Cattolica will appoint CEO of insurance companies, while Banco Bpm will appoint general manager