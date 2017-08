May 11 (Reuters) - BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA SPA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 8.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET COMMISSIONS EUR 38.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES TO ACHIEVE POSITIVE RESULTS FOR 2017, SUBSTANTIALLY IN LINE WITH THOSE OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)