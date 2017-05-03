BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Banco Macro SA
* Banco Macro S.A. announces pricing of notes offering under medium-term note program
* Banco Macro S.A. - has priced an offering of peso denominated notes in equivalent amount of US$300 million due 2022
* Banco Macro S.A. - intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to refinance certain outstanding debt
* Banco Macro S.A. - offering is part of financing program for issuance of up to$1 billion aggregate principal amount of debt securities outstanding at any time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.