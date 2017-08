May 31 (Reuters) - BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL SA:

* APPOINTS JOSE ANDRES BARREIRO HERNANDEZ AS MEMBER OF THE COMMITTEE OF RISKS AND COMPLIANCE

* VITALINO NAFRIA AZNAR STEPS DOWN FROM AUDIT COMMITTEE

* SAYS APPOINTS JOSE MANUEL HEVIA FERNANDEZ AS MEDIA DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF STEERING COMMITTEE

