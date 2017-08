May 15 (Reuters) - BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL SA:

* SAYS DENIES ECB FINALIZED INSPECTION IN THE BANK IN RECENT WEEKS

* SAYS DENIES ECB ISSUED ANY CONCLUSIONS RELATED TO PROVISIONS OR COMPLETED A VALUATION OF DEPOSITS OF THE BANK

* SAYS INSPECTION BY ECB IS PART OF ORDINARY SUPERVISION PROCESS