April 3 (Reuters) - Banco Popular Espanol SA:

* Says internal audit detected need of corrections in accounts of previous years which will be included in financial statements of first semester

* Says adjustments "don't affect the financial statements in a significant way"

* Says most of the adjustments would have small impact in 2016 accounts even if affected net worth Source text for Eikon:

