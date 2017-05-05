BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
May 5 CEO of Banco Popular:
Says would consider selling U.S. unit Totalbank if there was good offer
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
Avista Corp says expects to confirm earnings guidance for 2017